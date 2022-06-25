Letter: Vote Johnson

I am a Quad-City native. I attended college in Chicago and after graduation realized the opportunities for employment in the Q-C were dismal. I relocated to Austin, Texas. I was sad to leave the Quad-Cities but without many opportunities there, I felt like I had no choice. My uncle, Gregg Johnson, is running in the Illinois 72nd Representative District to prevent this kind of exit of our communities' youth. Gregg has an awesome 10-year-old daughter. He hopes she will remain in the Illinois Quad-Cities after graduation. My uncle Gregg adores my cousin and her future is one of his top priorities. If she chooses to leave that’s one thing, but if she simply has to leave because the opportunities in our area are poor, well that’s different. My uncle will work relentlessly to bring back job opportunities for children. My uncle is also a big union guy who believes in apprenticeships and trade schools. My grandfather retired from Farmall. I have heard of the days of prosperity before the closure of Farmall. I was born after that so it is hard for me to imagine what it was like then. My uncle will fight to bring that success back to the area. If you are a parent or grandparent who lives in the 72nd District, please consider casting your vote for Gregg on or before June 28. A vote for Gregg is a vote to bring back job opportunities for the young people in your life.