Black Hawk College Trustee Jon Looney is a dedicated community volunteer. Jon is not only a local leader in the Black Hawk College District, but he is also a leader on the state level having served recently as president of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association in back-to-back terms.

Jon's efforts on behalf of Black Hawk College are as tireless and selfless as they've been with ICCTA. To know Jon is to appreciate and sincerely embrace his dedication in his role as Trustee and as a community volunteer. With Jon Looney's continued service on the college Board of Trustees, Black Hawk College will remain one of the highest performing and most respected community colleges in the United States. Students and families of the Black Hawk College District will benefit from Jon's continued service.