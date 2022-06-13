 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote Jonson

Vote Gregg Johnson for Illinois State Representative for the 72nd District. He is the only candidate that has literally walked the walk. He has put in countless hours and miles walking door to door, introducing himself to the residents of the district. He doesn't only want to tell you about himself though, he is genuinely interested in your concerns. He is passionate about worker's rights, affordable and accessible medical and mental health care, bringing jobs to the QCA and an overall desire to do what he can to make this world a better place. It is easy to put words on numerous mailings, true or not, without having to prove your claims. What isn't easy is knocking on doors and opening yourself up to people's frustrations, worries, anger and stories of grief. Gregg does not shy away from these stories or hard questions. He uses these stories to fuel his drive for change. A vote for anyone else would be a disservice to the district and the state of Illinois. I have already put my vote where my mouth is and voted Gregg Johnson for State Representative in the 72nd Representative District when I voted early in person, I implore you to do the same.

Kelly Shields

East Moline

