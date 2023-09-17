Mike Matson is the mayor of Davenport. He jumped out of planes for our country, and he continues to jump out of planes for the citizens of Davenport. Throughout the past legislative sessions, Mike has stayed in constant contact with state legislators advocating for the city he loves. I worked for almost 10 years with the State STEM Council (science, technology, engineering and math) which provided support for all citizens of Davenport. Mike is a staunch supporter of opportunities for the students! Please vote for Mike Matson for Mayor of Davenport.