Letter: Vote Miller-Meeks

Letters logo

Even though President Biden claimed that he would “Build Back Better,” it comes as no surprise that this administration has actively pursued disastrous economic policies, leading to a dramatic surge in inflation that has left no American unaffected. Gas prices are soaring, the cost of everyday goods are through the roof, and this administration is so out of touch that instead of addressing these crises’ they chose to focus their efforts on things like a failed “Disinformation Governance Board.”

Iowans desperately need a candidate who will vote against Biden’s destructive economic policies. Throughout her first term, Miller-Meeks has shown to do so repeatedly; standing up for Iowans by speaking out and voting against this Administration's policies that continue to hurt their pocketbook.

I will be voting for Miller-Meeks on June 7, and I encourage any Iowan who seeks economic relief to do the same.

Linda Greenlee

Davenport

