Letter: Vote new leadership to act on guns

There are monsters among us. The horrifying shootings that plague us make it undeniable. When an 18-year-old, white supremacist buys an AR-15 and murders 10 African Americans, it is obvious. When another 18-year-old buys an AR-15 and murders 19 children and two teachers, it is undeniable.

The common denominator in these shootings is an assault rifle. An AR is a battlefield weapon designed to kill people quickly. AR-15’s were used at Stoneman Douglas high school to kill 17, in Las Vegas to slaughter 58, at Southerland Springs Church in Texas killing 26, the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando killing 49, the San Bernardino shooting killing 14 and Sandy Hook elementary taking 27. That is just a partial list of the carnage we should never forget. The AR-15 has become the weapon of choice and the monsters among us can buy them at will.

This horror continues because we have no control of the monsters or their guns. Why? The answer is Republican lawmakers refuse to act. The GOP takes blood-money from the NRA gun lobby and fears a minority within its own party. They have thwarted all meaningful gun control and have made it easier to buy and carry in many states, including Iowa.

We do have options; we can remove these people from office. We can stop the bloodshed, if elect leaders who remember the innocent victims. We need new leadership at the state and federal level who will do the work, who will stand up against the monsters.

Dennis Olson

Long Grove

