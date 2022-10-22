Letter: Vote Newton to Board of Supervisors

The Scott County Board of Supervisors will benefit from having Jazmin Newton as a member. I am certain of that. Working together for the good of the community for several years has given me a sense of what Jazmin is capable of. Her position on issues of the moment have always been guided by fair play, inclusion and common sense. And she’s never been shy about defending those values.

I have learned over time that Jazmin Newton is an exceptionally focused person. She comes into a meeting with her usual pleasant demeanor and that wry sense of humor. But when it's time for business she is always prepared. I’ve always been impressed with her ability to inject pertinent statistics into the discourse on the fly.

Jazmin also has a strong work ethic. I know this because when I sought her approval to write this endorsement, I asked her to share her accomplishments, ongoing and otherwise. As a licensed attorney in Iowa and Illinois, she owns and operates Newton Law Office located in Davenport. She must wear many hats in the day-to-day operation of her business.

She currently serves on many boards and commissions. They include Bi-State Regional Commission, Davenport Affirmative Action Commission, Quad-City Chamber of Commerce, LULAC Council 10, as well as involvement in other committees and organizations.

Enough said. I will be voting for Jazmin Newton to become a member of the Scott County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 8.

Timothy Garcia

LeClaire