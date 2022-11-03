Letter: Vote no on Amendment 1

Vote no! Amendment 1 that is on the midterm ballot should never have been put on the ballot. It is misnamed a 'workers right' bill. For those that want this kind of thing, they should have worked with the state legislature to pass or stop a right to work law! The way that it is written that if it passes it will take an act of God to change or remove it. Why? It is a can of worms that will have harmful results for a very long time. Changing the state constitution is not the correct way to do this. Find those that support your way of thinking and vote for them and have them propose the laws you want and have them pass or defeat this. If memory serves me, part of the pension problem in Illinois indirectly came about because of a Illinois constitution change. We here in this state have enough problems without creating even more. Research the candidates running for office and make sure you vote for those that share your beliefs and hopes. Voting is a right and privilege. Don't take it for granted or abuse it.