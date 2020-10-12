 Skip to main content
Letter: Vote 'no' on Kilbride
Letter: Vote 'no' on Kilbride

One of the most important elections happening this November that will decide the long-term standing of our state is a judicial retention race. Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride, a Democrat, is asking voters to give him another 10 years on the Supreme Court, but voters need only look at his record on reform votes over the past 20 years to see that it is time to vote "no" on Kilbride’s retention.

In Kilbride’s time on the court, Illinoisans recognized the need for good governance reforms that would check the power of Speaker Mike Madigan. Citizen-driven initiatives that put forward term limits and fair maps were fought by the Chicago machine and corrupt politicians. When Kilbride had the opportunity to weigh in on these common-sense reforms, he chose to deny the people fairer elections and representation in Springfield. Instead, Kilbride protected Madigan’s power.

We need judges on the Supreme Court who will choose what is right for the people, not what is right for corrupt politicians. For voters who want to see a change in Illinois’ culture of corruption, vote "no" on Thomas Kilbride.

Jan Weber

Geneseo

