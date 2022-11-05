Letter: Vote no on Public Measure 1

There seems to be confusion about the proposed gun amendment to the Iowa Constitution that is on the ballot as “Public Measure 1.” Sunday’s newspaper included a quote from an Iowa voter who seemed to think “strict scrutiny” had its ordinary meaning, instead of being the actual language in the amendment. (The concept requires courts to use highest of three levels of examination when a law is challenged.)

Further, this voter thought it was a good idea to apply "strict scrutiny" to gun purchasers, especially “if they’ve already did (sic) something wrong.”

I agree. But she needs to know before she votes that she has it backwards. It is any LAW regulating guns that will be scrutinized, not gun buyers. This amendment could threaten laws against gun possession by felons, domestic abusers, mentally ill and underage people.

Iowa’s proposed amendment is actually stricter than the Second Amendment. The federal amendment says only: “The right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.”

Iowa would “affirm(s) and recognize this right to be a fundamental individual right.” There is no other right in Iowa that is so protected. Iowa women do not have an individual right to control their own bodies, for example.

Many organizations are opposed to this measure. Not just “the liberals” but organizations like the Iowa Catholic Conference, the United Church of Christ, the Episcopal Diocese, the Methodists, AAUW and Iowa Women United.

Iowa voters should vote “no” on the back of their ballots.

Turn it over and turn it down!

Patricia Welch

Davenport