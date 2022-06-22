 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote Normoyle and Deppe

Good news rarely garners headlines. That’s a shame, because otherwise you might have learned that Rock Island County has returned to fiscal stability. Gone are the days of borrowing to meet payroll, or keeping creditors at bay on a wish and a prayer. The turnaround didn’t happen by accident. It has taken leaders like Angie Normoyle and Jeff Deppe, who understand that sometimes the loudest voices aren’t the ones that represent the public’s best interest.

I’m voting Normoyle for Congress and Deppe for state House because they are thoughtful leaders who have demonstrated the willingness to make tough decisions. Selling Hope Creek wasn’t easy, but doing so saved its vulnerable residents from being forced to move out. And that is precisely what would have happened had the County continued the failed "kick the can down the road" strategy that benefited a select few at the expense of the rest of us.

We need leaders in Washington and Springfield who know how to make difficult decisions. I trust Angie Normoyle and Jeff Deppe to be the kind of leaders who listen effectively, seek consensus, and work toward the solutions that produce the best outcomes for the most people. It's been a privilege to serve with them on the County Board, and I look forward to their leadership benefiting the Quad Cities at the federal and state levels.

Kai Swanson

Rock Island

