According to Thursday’s (July 25) Quad-City Times, four Davenport School Board members voted to sell the old Lincoln Fundamental School/property for $30,000 instead of bid of more than $290,000 from Dan Dolan.
The property had previously been listed for $650,000.
Mr. Dolan’s plan was to put $12 million into the property.
Reminder: School board elections are coming up.
These four (and when their terms expire) voted for the sale: Ralph Johanson (2019), Daniel Gosa (2019), Clyde Mayfield (2021) and Allison Beck (2021).
Put it on your calendar.
Mike Angelos
Davenport