According to Thursday’s (July 25) Quad-City Times, four Davenport School Board members voted to sell the old Lincoln Fundamental School/property for $30,000 instead of bid of more than $290,000 from Dan Dolan.

The property had previously been listed for $650,000.

Mr. Dolan’s plan was to put $12 million into the property.

Reminder: School board elections are coming up.

These four (and when their terms expire) voted for the sale: Ralph Johanson (2019), Daniel Gosa (2019), Clyde Mayfield (2021) and Allison Beck (2021).

Put it on your calendar.

Mike Angelos

Davenport

