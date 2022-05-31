Letter: Vote pro-Trump candidates

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is being supported by former vice president Mike Pence in the Georgia Republican Primaries. It is clear the Republican Primaries are a referendum on VP Pence vs President Trump over the actions taken on Jan. 6, 2021. VP Pence will be at a Lincoln Day Dinner on June 20 in Peoria County, Ill., to endorse two Republican Congressional Candidates. Mike Pence will endorse Esther Joy King and Darin LaHood, the establishment candidates of the political elite. Pence has already made a public statement about his visit. I suggest America First Republicans in Rock Island County vote in the Republican Primaries for the grass root America First Conservatives supported by President Trump, Charlie Helmick and Michael Rebresh. Charlie Helmick is publicly supported by Trump and Michael Rebresh is a powerful America First Conservative that is loyal to the Trump agenda. If you support Trump, the choice for Congress is crystal clear. Vote for Charlie Helmick and Vote for Michael Rebresh in the Republican Primaries and then vote for them again in the November elections. If you support former VP Pence, then vote for the candidates he recommends. If you want a pro-Trump Congress, vote for Charlie Helmick and Vote for Michael Rebresh.