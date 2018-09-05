Illinois financial problems won't change until the voters get smart and vote Mike Madigan out of office. If you continue to want higher taxes and more spending then he's your man. If I mange my home budget the way he manages Illinois, I would be in debt just like the state is.
Wake up, Illinois voters, and select Gov. Bruce Rauner.
I've lived in Rock Island all of my life, I'm a senior on a fixed income and the city of Rock Island keeps raising property taxes to meet its budget. I have felt for years the city leaders are anti-business. Just look at all the vacant buildings in Rock Island. Do you see any new businesses coming to Rock Island? I don't. We need new businesses.
What we don't need is another park. How much revenue do you think they are bringing in to help Rock Island. The Dispatch-Argus continues to publish articles from Eugene Robinson and Don Wooten — get rid of those liberal columnists.
Ron Raymond
Rock Island