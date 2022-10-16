 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote Republican; Dems are ruining US

Vote Republican this November so we can get this country back on track.

When Joe Biden and the Democrats took control of this country less than two years ago, we were energy independent, and the economy was doing good considering the pandemic. Within hours of being sworn in, the Democrats basically shut down the fossil fuel industry, causing hundreds of thousands of people to lose their jobs. Then Joe Biden tried to mandate the COVID-19 shot and thousands more lost their jobs when they refused to get the shot. The Democrats have spent trillions of dollars of our tax money to try to fix what they broke.

We need to vote Republican this November to stop the destruction of this country and our government. The Democrats have continued their labeling and name calling since they can’t come up with a better way to defend Joe Biden and friends. If the Democrats would just admit that their policies are bad for us and undo what they have messed up, maybe there wouldn’t be the division that there is amongst the population.

Again, vote common sense, vote Republican. We can make this country strong and prosperous again for our children and grandchildren.

Steve Garlough

Walcott

