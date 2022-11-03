Letter: Vote Rita Vargas for Scott County Recorder

I’m pleased to endorse my good friend, Rita Vargas for Scott County Recorder. I met Rita back when we were both working on our master’s degrees in public administration through Drake University. She, a Democrat, and I, a Republican, eyed each other suspiciously in the beginning. Over time, we developed a mutual respect for each other’s views -- finding common ground. Rita impressed me with her intelligence and practicality – both in our team projects and in her individual presentations. Because of her, I gained an appreciation for the vital role of the Recorder’s Office.

Most people think of Recorder’s Offices as dark caves dimly lit by candlelight where people in hooded robes toil with quill pens quietly scribbling information into large parchment books. On the contrary, Rita and her team have created a thoroughly modern organization incorporating new technology to streamline operations and digitize historical records. She and her outstanding staff are fanatical about customer service in every aspect from lands and records management, thru vital records, licenses, registration and passport applications.

You might wonder why a resident of Rock Island County would be endorsing a candidate in Iowa. The answer is simple: executive competence in government is a rare thing – so I’m pleased whenever I see it. I urge all Democrats, Independents – and Republicans to vote for Rita Vargas. Some Republicans might ask “what for a Democrat?”. Why not? Democrat Bobby Kennedy voted for Republican Dwight Eisenhower for President in 1956.

Rudy Toth

Moline