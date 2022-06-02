Letter: Vote Schimpf

There are many choices in the Republican primary for Illinois governor. Please allow me to explain why Paul Schimpf will do the best job.

First, Paul has a conservative legislative record. He has a 100% pro-life voting record. Paul voted against every tax increase that crossed his desk. He voted for a strong 2nd Amendment. Senator Schimpf voted against mandates and in favor of local control of education.

Second, Paul is the only candidate running for Illinois governor who has won a major contested election against a Democrat. In his 2016 Illinois Senate race, Paul defeated Lieutenant Governor Sheila Simon by nearly 22 points, despite being outspent by over $300,000.

Illinoisans need someone to unify the Illinois Republican Party before the general election. That’s why I’m urging you to support Paul Schimpf for Illinois governor.

Daniel S. Adams

Moline

