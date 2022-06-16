Letter: Vote Schimpf

Paul Schimpf says parents and taxpayers have the right to curriculum transparency. That’s one of the many reasons I am voting for Paul Schimpf for Illinois governor.

The State of Illinois should require public schools to enforce curriculum transparency in order to qualify for state education funding. The increased transparency Schimpf is proposing would allow parents to know what their children are being taught and provide a new layer of transparency for Illinois taxpayers.

Taxpayers deserve to know how their tax dollars are being spent on education and what students are being taught. Under Schimpf’s plan, every school district in the state must open their books on Pre-K through 12th-grade curriculum if they wish to receive state funding.

Paul believes that parents, not the government, have the authority and responsibility to raise their children to the best of their ability in accordance with their values. Please consider voting for Paul Schimpf in the Republican primary on June 28.

Mike Steffen

Moline

