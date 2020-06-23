Letter: Vote Smith out
As we get closer to the November elections, it is prudent to evaluate the two political parties and determine what they stand for. A good example is Iowa Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport.

Smith was upset to learn that because of COVID-19, ballots for the primary election were mailed to every registered voter in the state, and the response was record high voting by Iowans in a primary election. Smith was determined to not let that happen again, so he introduced a bill to make it harder for Iowans to receive ballots by mail. It passed the Republican Senate, and it passed the House with a small change made by Democrats. So, who do you want to govern you? Republicans who don't want to make it easy for you to vote, or Democrats who do? If I lived in Davenport, I would try to vote Roby Smith out.

Marilyn Schroeder

Bellevue

