Letter: Vote Swanson

With the June 28th primary election approaching, voters are faced with choosing their state representative in newly drawn districts, and as a result, may be unfamiliar with the candidates.

I’m writing to ask those of you in the new 71st Legislative District to vote for Dan Swanson in the Republican primary. I’ve had the privilege of serving in the House with Dan since 2017 and have seen firsthand how this decent man of honor has served his District and the people of the State of Illinois.

An Army veteran who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, a fifth-generation farmer, school board and county board member, Dan has brought a lifetime of service and experience to his office and speaks with authority on the issues that matter to you. He led the fight to bring assistance to people with Lyme Disease. Those responsible for the tragedies at the Quincy and LaSalle veterans’ homes were held accountable because of Dan. He’s been a strong supporter of farmers and protecting jobs throughout Illinois. I’m not just saying this, I’ve seen it firsthand. When Dan talks, people listen.

It's tempting to think that someone new can come in and immediately change things. They can’t. In these trying times, with Illinois still in precarious financial shape, the experience that Dan brings to the office is needed now more than ever.

Dan is not just from your area; he is of your area, and he deserves your support. Please vote for Dan Swanson for state representative.

State Representative Steve Reick

Harvard, Ill.

