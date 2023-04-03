My wife, Debra Faralli, is the only incumbent running for East Moline District 37 School Board. We humbly request your vote for her re-election.

On her current tenure, East Moline 37 Board of Education has purchased and renovated the beautiful state of the art Early Childhood Learning Center, they've gone into partnership with the cities of East Moline, Silvis and United Township High School to sponsor the Community WiFi Project for our residents.

School board members work diligently for the betterment of our community and staff.

She would like to see our district continue our progress for our community.

In order to continue the successes, she's aligned her campaign with two extremely qualified candidates titled the “Unity Team” “Dyer, Faralli, Gay for EMSD 37,” Evelyn D. Gay and Kimberly Dyer will be a welcome addition to the board in order to continue moving forward.

Evelyn Gay is a lifelong resident of East Moline School District 37, a mother, grandmother and retired Transportation Director of District 37. She will bring her wealth of expertise to benefit our community.

Kimberly Dyer is a mother, PTA leader, volunteer, business owner, former math professor with experience in assessment and data analysis who is also passionate about education with her two daughters attending our district.

Please do your research on all five candidates vying for your school board. Endorsements, sponsors and “paid for “literature tell you, the voter, what they stand for.

The unity team goals are equity, diversity, accessibility, mental health support for students and staff, and to continue outstanding quality education.

Anthony Faralli

East Moline