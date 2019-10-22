The recent Quad-City Times request for the release of information from the Iowa Public Information Board on the decidedly smelly sale of Lincoln School reveals that this board shares the same arrogance and utter contempt that the Davenport School Board has for the citizens that elect them.
The School Board is supposed to be a steward of the assets entrusted to its care by the citizens. It is not their private honey pot to do with as they please no matter what sense of generosity motivates them. That is not the job they agreed to perform.
The sale of this school for less than full value is beyond incompetence; it is malfeasance and all suborned by the board to help one of its own. In no way did the supporters of this sale care one whit about maximizing the return to the citizens who are the actual owners. They have literally stolen money from every child in the system. That overplus value belongs to us, not them, not their friends.
You have free articles remaining.
They self-dealt to themselves and gave a friend a "sweetheart" deal worthy of Chicago, not Davenport. The only method for dealing with this level of arrogance, this level of contempt and corruption, is for the taxpayers to vote them all out. If you leave them be, they will be emboldened to more underhanded dealings and more thefts from our children and the taxpaying public. Check your property tax bill and see if you really want to pay more for this kind of performance.
Toby Dickens
Davenport