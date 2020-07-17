Letter: Vote them out

The only way to stop the exodus of people, money and businesses from Rock Island County is to cut property taxes by 50% and reduce the retail and restaurant tax to 7%.

The Rock Island County Board has raised property taxes by 44.1% since 2016. The board wanted to increase the retail tax to 9.5% and restaurant tax to 11%, which would have destroyed jobs. The Rock Island Tax Reduction Coalition worked to defeat this job- and business-killing tax.

County executives and board members are immune from the impact of higher taxes. County executives earn salary and benefits that are much higher than those of the average Rock Island County citizen; therefore, they are able to pay higher taxes with no problems.

Many board members ignore taxpayers and simply don’t care about the financial pain they cause individuals or businesses.

The recent Hope Creek decision makes it clear that some board members lack business acumen. It cost $25 million to build Hope Creek, and the board is selling it for $4 million.

The only chance we have of renewing Rock Island County is to reduce the tax burden on citizens and businesses and to leverage the knowledge and hard work of county employees to make government better.