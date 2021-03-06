 Skip to main content
Letter: Vote them out
We are witnessing outrageous and unacceptable behavior. Voter suppression, supported by lies, is a corruption of our democracy, leading down the path of tyranny. Please read "On Tyranny," by Timothy Snyder.

Visualize this: Children are getting ready to play a board game. The owner of the game decides to change the rules, knowing if he doesn't he will lose. He rationalizes that cheating is OK because that's the only way he can retain his power. Mr. Smith, the voters of Iowa do not like cheaters. We were taught at a young age that lying and cheating are examples of a bad character.

Barriers being erected to interfere with our voting will not stop us. We know the best way to handle officials threatening our democracy is to vote them out.

Iowans, I'm counting on you. Let's break more records, vote in each and every election until we once again have good leaders.

Pat Jones

Davenport

