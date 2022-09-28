Letter: Vote Thoms

Well, I saw another "Helpless Halpin" ad on TV, and, to tell the truth, I had to laugh. Except it really wasn't funny. Let's look at Mike Halpin as a state representative.

1. He has been Helpless to reduce property taxes. Illinois has the second highest property taxes in the nation.

2. He has been Helpless to protect our safety/security. Helpless Halpin cast one of the final votes to allow rapist, domestic abusers, murderers, violent criminals off easy..

3. Helpless Halpin was Helpless to make Illinois government accountable, responsible, more effective and efficient. However Helpless Halpin serves his special interest groups.

Helpless Halpin's agenda has made our life more difficult, more expensive, less safe and is forcing good people and businesses to leave Illinois.

Illinois needs to move forward. Our state can no longer afford Helpless Halpin and his democratic friends whose focus is serving special interests and staying in power.

Join me and my friends and vote for Mike Thoms for state senate.

Gary Snyder

Rock Island