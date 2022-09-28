 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote Thoms

Letters logo

Well, I saw another "Helpless Halpin" ad on TV, and, to tell the truth, I had to laugh. Except it really wasn't funny. Let's look at Mike Halpin as a state representative.

1. He has been Helpless to reduce property taxes. Illinois has the second highest property taxes in the nation.

2. He has been Helpless to protect our safety/security. Helpless Halpin cast one of the final votes to allow rapist, domestic abusers, murderers, violent criminals off easy..

3. Helpless Halpin was Helpless to make Illinois government accountable, responsible, more effective and efficient. However Helpless Halpin serves his special interest groups.

Helpless Halpin's agenda has made our life more difficult, more expensive, less safe and is forcing good people and businesses to leave Illinois.

Illinois needs to move forward. Our state can no longer afford Helpless Halpin and his democratic friends whose focus is serving special interests and staying in power.

People are also reading…

Join me and my friends and vote for Mike Thoms for state senate.

Gary Snyder

Rock Island

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Grassley seems desperate

Letter: Grassley seems desperate

I wondered how long it would take for Sen. Grassley’s campaign to launch a personal attack on his political opponent. It is not surprising tha…

Letter: Esther King is a fraud

Letter: Esther King is a fraud

The Congressional race pitting Eric Sorensen against Esther King is a study in contrasts. Sorensen was born and raised in Rockford, graduated …

Letter: Stop the train merger

Letter: Stop the train merger

Please Quad-Cities, wake up! Your community is threatened by being dangerously and permanently changed by the merger of the Canadian Pacific a…

Letter: Thoms snubbed NAACP

Letter: Thoms snubbed NAACP

Mike Thoms refused to participate in the Rock Island NAACP forum, so instead attendees listened to his partner in the Republican Party explain…

Letter: Time to manage growth

Letter: Time to manage growth

We no longer elect people, we elect political parties that establish positions favored by party bosses. Those elected simply vote with their p…

Letter: How to oppose train merger

Letter: How to oppose train merger

The proposed merger of the railroad companies that pass along our Mississippi River has the makings of an environmental disaster. The proposal…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News