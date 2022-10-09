Letter: Vote to protect our freedoms

We have an incredibly important election coming. In it we have the responsibility to choose. While we have innocent children being slaughtered by AR15s, one choice does nothing but support the NRA. While we have record-breaking droughts, wildfires, and hurricanes; one party chooses to support the profits of the fossil fuel industry, instead of preserving the environment that sustains us. While the demands and expenses of childcare soar, one party dictates what women can do. They remove choices, forcing many women and their children into a life of poverty. And finally, one choice mounts an insurrection to defend a con artist, a would-be dictator who tried to steal an election, a man who fans the flames of white supremacy and stole Top Secret documents from the White House.
There is an obvious choice here. All the polls show that only a minority of voters support the NRA. A minority denies climate change. A minority is anti-choice, and only a minority supports the insurrection and white supremacy. Unfortunately, those in that minority are motivated and angry. They will vote and minorities can win elections. They win when the majority does not show up.
So, the choice is crucial and yours, will you vote to defend our children? Will you vote to defend our fragile beautiful planet? Will your vote defend women? Will you defend human rights, the rule of law and our fragile democracy? If so, assume the responsibility to vote and defend our way of life.
Dennis Olson
Long Grove