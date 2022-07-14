 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote to protect women's choice

Fifty years ago this week, my mother said tearful goodbyes to her three children and left for the hospital. She was in her third trimester with her fourth child suffering with preeclampsia. Each of her pregnancies was increasingly dangerous. She would die of eclampsia several hours after those goodbyes. I was 15 months old. My brother and sister were 8 and 11. We had no idea this would be the last time we would see her alive. Our mother did. This was six months before Roe v. Wade. Our newly separated mother, who was ending a second failed marriage, found herself pregnant. Her options were limited as a woman who lived in Illinois. She saved money to travel to New York to access an abortion but, by the time this happened, she was past 24 weeks. She went home with a death sentence for herself and the fetus she was carrying. Our family was destroyed. My sister was sent to live with a father she didn’t know. My brother and I would see her only sporadically, and my mother was rarely spoken of. Her death, and the seeming shame it inspired, was unutterable. On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court determined this is a fate that will happen again. Our country is moving rapidly backward. We cannot become despondent. If we want to ensure women have control over their healthcare decisions we need to organize and vote. Vote so what happened to my family never happens to another family.

Tracy Jones

Davenport

