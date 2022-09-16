 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote to protect worker rights

This fall, working people in the Quad-Cities and across Illinois have an amazing opportunity to strengthen the middle class by supporting the Workers’ Rights Amendment, the first question on the November ballot.

The Workers’ Rights Amendment protects the freedom for workers to come together to fight for better wages and working conditions on the job. These rights will be enshrined in the Illinois constitution, which means no politician can come along and attack our rights without coming to us, the voters, first.

Working people, not politicians, need more power in this economy — and that’s exactly what the Workers’ Rights Amendment will deliver.

Plus, research from non-partisan groups has shown that the Workers’ Rights Amendment will lead to higher wages, stronger safety protections, and better access to health insurance for workers, union or not, as employers compete with each other in a tight labor market.

These safety protections are especially important for our first responders, who need to be able to fight for the best equipment and training possible as they keep all of us safe.

As a lifelong resident of Rock Island County and a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, I’ve spent my career building safe roads and bridges for our community. I’m proud to have a chance to vote yes on a policy that puts more power in the hands of working people — not politicians.

I hope you’ll join me in voting yes on the Workers’ Rights Amendment this November.

Wayne Foss

Moline

