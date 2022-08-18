Letter: Vote to save the Earth

For 50 years, climatologists have sounded the alarm that climate change is man-made and poses an existential threat to life on Earth. Today, scientists point to current global environmental disasters and warn humanity that we have perhaps 30 years left to drastically reduce global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Private industry cannot combat climate change quickly enough to save our planet. Addressing the multiple sources of GHG emissions requires global government intervention, cooperation, and political will. All levels of government must prioritize combating climate change by regulating and penalizing the production of GHG emissions, while incentivizing green energy solutions.

Last week, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which includes $369 billion to address climate change over 10 years, which will reduce U.S. GHG emissions by 40% by 2030. Climatologists hail this bill as a modest investment in our climate future.

All 270 Democrats in Congress voted for the IRA, while every Republican voted against the bill. Republicans continue to ignore the climate change crisis and call for increased fossil fuel production. During Trump’s term, Republicans increased GHG emissions by pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord, removing green energy incentives, and reducing environmental regulations. Now Republicans demonstrate their climate change denialism by voting in lockstep against climate change legislation.

Our children and grandchildren will experience tremendous hardships because of climate change. We must protect our children by electing politicians who will prioritize government action on climate change. Please do not vote for Republicans, at any level of government.

Richard Patterson

Moline