Letter: Vote to stop mass shootings

The hypocrisy is deafening. Where is the outrage, the protests, the indignation from the pro-lifers, elected officials and others who take an oath to protect and keep us all safe? Don’t allow the delusional talk about Second Amendment rights take you down the path that our ancestors intended for general citizens to possess military style weapons and shoot innocent adults and children. This has nothing to do with bearing arms to protect yourself and your family.
Please vote in the upcoming primary and general election for people who have the courage to stand up for rational legislation. Let’s remove the cowards who refuse to do anything after Columbine, Sandy Hook, Marjorie Stoneman Douglas and now Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX. First, let’s get the assault weapons off the street, then let’s address the real problems of our society. Doesn’t all humanity matter?
I am heartbroken and devastated, but not powerless!
Robin Kroloff
