 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Vote to stop mass shootings

Letters logo

The hypocrisy is deafening. Where is the outrage, the protests, the indignation from the pro-lifers, elected officials and others who take an oath to protect and keep us all safe? Don’t allow the delusional talk about Second Amendment rights take you down the path that our ancestors intended for general citizens to possess military style weapons and shoot innocent adults and children. This has nothing to do with bearing arms to protect yourself and your family.

Please vote in the upcoming primary and general election for people who have the courage to stand up for rational legislation. Let’s remove the cowards who refuse to do anything after Columbine, Sandy Hook, Marjorie Stoneman Douglas and now Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX. First, let’s get the assault weapons off the street, then let’s address the real problems of our society. Doesn’t all humanity matter?

I am heartbroken and devastated, but not powerless!

Robin Kroloff

People are also reading…

Eldridge

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Suggestion for schools

Letter: Suggestion for schools

This is only a thought/suggestion, but what about considering having each student or each grade over a period of time have the students' prima…

Letter: Replacement theory is bunk

Letter: Replacement theory is bunk

America is a nation of immigrants unless you count the native peoples who were long ago rounded up and dumped on undesirable land. “Americans”…

Letter: Stop denigrating others

Letter: Stop denigrating others

I just finished reading the editorial page where the writer hurled a number of denigrating comments at whites, and even denigrated our Constit…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News