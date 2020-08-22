Letter: Vote to stop the madness

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am not young anymore so have seen a lot of change in this country. However I am horrified at the turn it is now taking.

I fully support Black Lives Matter but am sad that it is necessary to even have such a movement in 2020.

As for the current political climate, how did this ever happen in the United States?

The current tampering with the post office pre-election is just one example of how our democracy is being shredded.

Please vote even if you think your voice will not be heard. It is the only way to counteract what our government is inflicting on us now.

Stephanie Herrera

Orion

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0