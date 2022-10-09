Letter: Vote VanderGaast

As a lifelong Iowan and an educator, I am voting for Deb VanderGaast in state Senate District 41 this Nov. 8. She has my vote because I know she will defend Iowa values in Des Moines, the most important of which to me is our faith and support for quality public education. Unfortunately, not all Iowans still support our schools. Gov. Kim Reynolds and many members of her party support voucher programs that will divert public money into private hands, with no provision for accountability to taxpayers.

The Legislature has voted down voucher proposals twice in the last two years. Both times, school administrators and school boards in rural districts around the state made it clear: Vouchers will devastate the small schools that are the heart and soul of small-town Iowa. I grew up in a town of just 5,000 with outstanding public schools and teachers who inspired me to follow them into education. I would hate to see our state neglect and abandon those schools.

When we send her to represent District 41 in the Iowa Senate, Deb VanderGaast will vote to support public education. Her opponent, Kerry Gruenhagen, has said that he supports vouchers and will vote for bills that will drain students and drain public money from the schools that can least afford it. A vote for VanderGaast will protect Iowa public schools, Iowa students, and Iowa both town and country.

Evan Schenck

Davenport