Letter: Vote VanderGaast

Deb VanderGaast is who we need for Iowa State District 41.

The newly redrawn Iowa State District 41 covers small towns and big cities. This diverse district needs someone like Deb VanderGaast.

VanderGaast lives a life of service as a nurse and a director of a childcare center for children with special needs. Her priorities mirror mine: Raise the minimum wage; ensure Iowans have access to healthcare; ensure voting rights are protected; invest in infrastructure. And most importantly VanderGaast will help us protect reproductive health rights for women in Iowa.

Kerry Gruenhagen is a self-described pro-life conservative. He was happy to know that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Gruenhagen is aligned with Americans for Prosperity, founded and funded by the Koch brothers. While Gruenhagen is well versed in conservative ideas, we need someone who will represent all of us in this district and in Iowa.

I believe that decisions about a women’s health care — including abortion — should be a decision between the woman and her doctor. Politicians do not belong in these private health care decisions. I know women faced with the decision to have an abortion when faced with healthcare emergencies. It is scary that those medical choices my generation had are no longer available to my daughters and granddaughters. Gruenhagen is not the representative that women in Iowa need.

Vote Deb VanderGaast. Please. The women of Iowa need her.

Nancy Toohill

Davenport

