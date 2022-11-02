Letter: Vote Vondran

The newly drawn House District 94 is going to be so fortunate to have a Representative like Mike Vondran advocating for us in Des Moines. Mr. Vondran is a man of integrity, compassion, and authenticity. He knows the value of hard work having built a successful small business that continues to thrive over 30 years later. He appreciates the importance of giving back to the community, serving on multiple nonprofit boards. He is committed to the future of young Iowans founding HAVlife which has made a profound impact serving the youth across our communities. The choice could not be more clear, Eldridge needs a Representative that is going to value this privilege, show up, and put in the work to represent our values. Mr. Vondran will be an effective voice for Eastern Iowans assuring we have solid, dependable, committed representation at the Capitol. I encourage you to join our family in supporting Mike Vondran for HD 94 on Nov. 8!