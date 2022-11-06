 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter:Vote Webster for District 47

We have had the opportunity to serve alongside Scott Webster for the past 8 years on the Bettendorf City Council. The political world often becomes messy and complicated as many interests, views and opinions have weighted in trying to do the right thing for the community. Scott has proven time and time again to be a very skilled advocate for his constituents, the city as a whole, and for eastern Iowa. Webster openly seeks to discuss all points of view and attempted to craft a better outcome achieved through a sincere process of relationships, compassion and understanding.

Scott Webster has a strong track record of going the extra mile to optimize a development, the improvement of an ordinance, or to fight for public safety as he did in the case of Surrey Heights and Downtown Bettendorf Fire Stations. Webster has an extremely strong grasp of how state and local government’s function, which will be an immediate benefit to our region. A vote for Webster will give Eldridge, East Davenport, LeClaire, and Bettendorf an effective voice in Des Moines.

Bettendorf City Council Members

Lisa Brown Alderman-At-Large

Frank Baden Alderman-At-Large

Scott Naumann, 2nd Ward Alderman

Bill Connors- 3rd Ward Alderman

Greg Adamson-4th Ward Alderman

