Letter:Vote Webster for District 47

We have had the opportunity to serve alongside Scott Webster for the past 8 years on the Bettendorf City Council. The political world often becomes messy and complicated as many interests, views and opinions have weighted in trying to do the right thing for the community. Scott has proven time and time again to be a very skilled advocate for his constituents, the city as a whole, and for eastern Iowa. Webster openly seeks to discuss all points of view and attempted to craft a better outcome achieved through a sincere process of relationships, compassion and understanding.