Letter: Vote Webster

Scott Webster is an incredible asset to the Bettendorf community, and would be a great resource to eastern Iowa in the state Senate. He joined the City Council eight years ago with a tremendous amount of passion and energy to do a good job for Bettendorf. He quickly learned to work effectively in the council environment and has been able to generate peer support for his ideas, positions, and desired results. He is a great listener, a thoughtful debater, and a dedicated advocate for "best outcomes." There hasn’t been a development deal that he didn’t thoroughly examine to make it better. He looks for efficiencies and is mindful of his fiscal conservatism at every opportunity. Scott Webster has a remarkable understanding of funding and revenue sources, which has resulted in taxpayers spending less of their hard-earned money.

I believe Scott Webster’s thorough review of materials, strong understanding of local and state finances and his respect for taxpayer money makes him a great candidate for the Iowa Senate. As much as I would miss him in Bettendorf, I believe his election to the senate would provide the best representation and the best advocacy for our region. Webster puts local interests first which is desperately needed in state government.

Webster helped lead the fight for the resurfacing of Middle Road, opening the State Street & Surry Heights Fire Stations, and optimized TIF projects so they would cost less. He is the real deal. Please consider Scott Webster in the Republican primary on June 7.

Scott Naumann

Bettendorf

