Letter: Vote Webster

Scott Webster is an incredible asset to the Bettendorf community, and would be a great resource to eastern Iowa in the state Senate. He joined the City Council eight years ago with a tremendous amount of passion and energy to do a good job for Bettendorf. He quickly learned to work effectively in the council environment and has been able to generate peer support for his ideas, positions, and desired results. He is a great listener, a thoughtful debater, and a dedicated advocate for "best outcomes." There hasn’t been a development deal that he didn’t thoroughly examine to make it better. He looks for efficiencies and is mindful of his fiscal conservatism at every opportunity. Scott Webster has a remarkable understanding of funding and revenue sources, which has resulted in taxpayers spending less of their hard-earned money.