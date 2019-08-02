Keeping informed as citizens and voters is difficult given the torrent of information about the Mueller Report, Trump administration actions, political party activities, foreign power behaviors, congressional hearings, 2020 elections, etc. But we now know that:
1. Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election in a "sweeping and systematic fashion."
2. Russian interference meant to help elect Donald Trump was welcomed by his campaign.
3. Thirty-four individuals and three companies, including top advisers to President Trump, his personal lawyer and Russian spies and hackers with Kremlin ties have been indicted, convicted or pleaded guilty to various charges, including: lying to Congress; obstruction of justice; financial crimes; distributing Russian propaganda; campaign finance violations; and more.
4. Congress proceeds with lawful oversight investigations of murky executive branch activities despite obstructive actions by Trump and his cohort.
5. Disturbing issues abound: Little attention seems given to block foreign power meddling in future elections; Republicans and Democrats alike worry over adverse impacts from vacancies and high turnover in critical governmental positions; tariff problems; allies snubbed; climate downplayed, cabinet-level corruption, infrastructure ignored, etc.
6. Meanwhile, Trump exhibits his animus toward minorities and immigrants; denigration of members of Congress, the U.S. intelligence community, media and others; fascistic tendencies; divisiveness and white nationalism; and serial deception with false and misleading claims numbering 10,796 over 869 days in office.
Remarkably, his Republican supporters in Congress maintain an approbative silence.
It’s best we keep informed, be thoughtful and vote wisely.
William D. Seaver
Milan