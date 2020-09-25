Letter: Vote 'yes' on tax amendment

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This proposed constitutional amendment will create an equitable tax structure, and 97% of Illinois taxpayers will either see a tax cut or no change to their taxes. Individuals that make more than $250,000 have been paying around 7% of their income in total taxes in the state, while middle-class residents have been paying around 13%.

The Fair Tax simply allows for a tax system that is based on a person's ability to pay.

Retirees will benefit because a "yes" vote will prevent the legislature from looking to tax retirement income.

Families and students will benefit because the Fair Tax will raise revenue to address critical community services like schools.

The Fair Tax will address the problem of local government raising property taxes to provide basic services to the community because it will allow the state to be better able to assist our community.

A vote against will mean that the legislature will be forced to look for other revenue sources like retirement income and/or increase taxes on Illinois taxpayers to fill a $3.2 billion budget hole that has only become greater with the pandemic.

Vote "yes" for the Fair Tax.

Kathleen Doherty

Rock Island

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0