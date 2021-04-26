Letter: Voter suppression

I encourage everyone to evaluate what Faith Endresen, on April 20, called “confusing messages” of the Republican Party.

Yes — the Republican Party wishes to suppress votes! — phantom votes that have no ballot request, improper addresses or no verifying signature, votes from residents of cemeteries, and voting by non-citizens. Iowa voter laws make it easy for a person who is living; resides in the voting precinct; is a citizen of voting age, to vote. These laws prevent people from obtaining more than one ballot, and make it “Easy to vote and hard to cheat." Republicans do have a paranoia that if such “voter suppression” is ignored there will never be a fair election.

Law and order is the first responsibility of government. Democrats wish to defund the police while they not only allow, but actually incite rioting, then bail these criminals out of jail. How is that working? Open borders are destroying our country. Do not blame Republicans for this chaos.

Murder is perpetrated by persons without a moral rudder. The Democratic side has washed religion as well as law and order from its platform and from society, making self-protection necessary.