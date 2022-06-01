Letter: Voters, not auditor, deserve credit

Kerri Tompkins, Scott County Auditor, is claiming credit for an innovation in the primary election process that Scott County voters actually forced on her. She said in a May 18 news release posted to the Auditor's website that she "is excited to share a new service offering for Scott County voters during a Primary Election of satellite locations." I agree, it's a great service to voters. But why did the Auditor decide to offer this new service? Because the Scott County Democratic Party initiated a petition drive requesting satellite locations for the primary. More than 100 signatures were collected for each of five locations. These were the Davenport Public Libraries on Eastern and Fairmount, Bettendorf Public Library, Scott County Library in Eldridge and St. Ambrose University. Without these 500-plus signatures the Auditor would not have been allowed by law to open these satellite locations. This is one of the new restrictions put on Iowa’s voting procedures by the Republicans in the Iowa legislature in 2021. Historically, the Auditor determined the satellite locations. Now, voters must petition to have these locations. Let's thank our Scott County voters for petitioning the Auditor's office. Without them, early voting at these satellite locations would not have happened. It would have been an even greater service to have these locations open for more than one day each. And to have the absentee ballot drop box available outside the Auditor's office building.