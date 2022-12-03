 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Voters to blame for candidates' chances

Letters logo

A long-forgotten quote from a long-forgotten President resurfaced as I read a "bitter" voter's essay.

This heavy-hearted Hawkeye's letter lamented that "Every candidate I voted for lost" ...and yet never asks: "Why?"

A grin graced my lips while thinking, "This poor guy's one of those 'clingers' I've heard about, desperately clinging to 'antipathy' for his fellow Iowans, and obsession with President Trump."

As an Illinois Republican, I'm on the losing side in most elections. I've actually asked myself the question: "Why do a majority of my fellow voters choose the Democrat?"

I look in the mirror and point at the reflection. I'm to blame.

You see, I'm a primary voter. One of the small percentages who participate in party primary elections. As a group, we don't sit down, logically analyzing each race, selecting candidates that reflect the preferences of that particular district. Instead, we hold "cattle calls" where prospective politicians peddle their purity-tested partisan stump speeches. In those auditions, moderation or pragmatism on any subject is heresy, not to be tolerated.

Over and over again, I've watched the chosen few choose candidates without spending a single second considering electability. As a result, every general election I'm at the polls, dutifully voting for Republicans, understanding they're unappealing to the majority of my neighbors, and likely destined to lose.

Obviously, my bitter buddy neither objectively assessed nor realistically calculated his candidates' chances.

That's why this composition is an analysis of another's bitterness and obsession, rather than an expression of my own.

Eugene Mattecheck Jr.

Moline

