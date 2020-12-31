Letter: Votes must be counted

A vote means nothing until it is counted. The Republicans are hell bent to get Mariannette Miller-Meeks elected by six votes. They don’t want to confuse the election issue of the 2nd District in Rita Hart vs Miller-Meeks by actually counting all the votes.

Votes were not counted; in each county the recount of the ballots was flawed by discrepancies, errors and inconsistencies in how the ballots were reviewed. This resulted in thousands of ballots with overvotes and undervotes not being evaluated for voter intent and absentee ballots ignored.

Hart had a choice to either go before an Iowa five-judge panel to review the results in less than a week what 72 recount board members were unable to adequately do in two weeks or file a petition challenging the outcome with the U.S. House Committee on Administration for a full review of all the ballots cast in the race. She chose to have all the ballots counted.