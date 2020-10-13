Letter: Voting by mail is safe, secure

Nearly 250 years into the great experiment that has made the United States a beacon of freedom I am shocked at the efforts of the Republican leadership to curtail free and open elections in Iowa and throughout the country.

While I agree that pre-populated requests for ballots are a bad idea, county auditors make the voting process more secure by pre-populating mail in ballots.

I heard an interview on the radio today with Spencer Cox, the lieutenant governor of one of the most conservative Republican states, Utah, describe 10 years of almost completely fraud-free voting by mail. Instead of childish manipulations of law and decree Utah has developed a modern way of voting.

As a dangerously immune suppressed individual, I value my ability to vote in the security of my home.

Let's make voting accessible to all and preserve the union.

Tom McGuire

Davenport

