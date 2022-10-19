Letter: Voting for Dooley for RICo board

As a mother and grandmother and a longtime Rock Island County resident, one of my biggest concerns is the safety of my family. My vote goes to Jaclyn Dooley, also a mother and grandmother, for Rock Island County Board, Moline District 9. She understands the struggles families are facing. As a former Academic Counseling Program Coordinator with Palmer College of Chiropractic, Jaclyn has the skills to not only listen to our concerns, but actually hear what we are saying. Jaclyn is also a strong supporter of our county law enforcement, transparency in how our tax dollars is used, and policies that make sense and work. I’ve worked along Jaclyn long enough to know if she says she will do something, she will.