The right votes wrong.
The left votes right.
On June 28, 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Affordable Care Act (ACA) was constitutional.
1. Where the Republican right went wrong: "When voting more than 70 times to defeat or repeal the Affordable Care Act."
2. Where the Democratic left went right: "When it voted more than 70 times, to pass and retain the Affordable Care Act.
3. What political party "voted for and passed huge tax cuts for the very rich," instead of voting right and saving the Affordable Care Act?
The ACA eliminated co-pays for Medicare preventive services, annual check-ups and cancer screenings, etc.
The ACA authorized new criminal background checks for long-term care workers.
The ACA extended the solvency of the Medicare Trust Fund by seven years and also improved it for generations to come.
The ACA allowed 6.6 million young adults to receive coverage through their parents' plans, when dependent coverage was extended through age 26.
Seventeen million children no longer face coverage denials due to a pre-existing condition.
The ACA allows 105 million people to have coverage without lifetime limits.
Americans on Medicare have saved an average of $600 per year, since the ACA became law.
Today, President Trump and the Republican members of Congress are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court again, demanding that ACA benefits be ruled unconstitutional and taken away.
How did your member of Congress vote on the ACA and the huge tax cuts for the rich?
Charles Smith
Bettendorf