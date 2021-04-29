Letter: Voting rights

In regards to the editorial by Sharion Scott on April 23, she proposes that it is time to give voting rights to felons who have done their time. I think this OK, provided they have paid any and all fines and legal fees they have incurred before they earn that privilege.

As an example, my home was vandalized by three young men in the amount of $20,000. The judge ordered restitution in that amount, to be shared by each. After 25 years, two of them had paid off their share but the third still owes almost all of his share.

The two that paid their share should have their voting rights reinstated, but I don't believe the third person deserves the same privilege.

Larwrence Otto

Davenport

