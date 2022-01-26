Letter: Voting rights

I've read a few opinions and editorials concerning voting rights. It seems that having to do things like presenting an ID of some sort before voting is some sort of great burden, and is quasi-racist. Even President Biden himself answered a question about the midterm election, "Oh, yeah, I think it easily could be illegitimate" and "the increase and the prospect of being illegitimate is in direct proportion to us not being able to get these reforms passed."

Which set me to thinking about what reforms could be passed to make elections less "illegitimate." Now, I’ve read many a letter about how the Scandinavian countries do everything perfectly and we should run our nation just like those countries are run. So I did a quick check on what nations like Norway and Sweden do for their federal elections. (www.norden.org is a good place to start on that, but Google will do).

My research for Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark shows that for local elections, one simply has to be of age and a "long-term resident". However, for federal elections in all four nations, one has to have a photo ID or someone with a photo ID to vouch for them.