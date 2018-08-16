In response to a letter writer from Bellevue citing all the “new” rules that the Iowa Legislature has implemented, I would pose the question: Why does voting have to be easy?
I would think that having voting be secure would be more important than having voting made easy. Having to produce a valid identification should be as important as taking the time to go to the polls. Setting priorities, including being in possession of a legal ID source and making the time to get to the polls should take precedent. I would refute the statement that the Legislature is making it too hard to vote as I also need to produce these forms of identification to legally vote.
I can easily pull out a driver’s license, two or three forms of ID with only my name on them or a Social Security card that proves that somewhere along the line I earned the right to vote.
I ask but one question of those who believe that voting in this country is under attack: Are you familiar with the old Chicago adage “vote early and vote often?" That is the main reason that the system needs to be reined in.
Brian E. Dugan
LeClaire