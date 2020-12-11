 Skip to main content
Letter: Voting under the influence
Letter: Voting under the influence

The Secretary of the Smithsonian, Lonnie Bunch, has said, "There is nothing more powerful than a people, than a nation, steeped in its history." Unfortunately, the opposite is also true. An ignorant or ahistorical populace is vulnerable to being swayed by entertaining lies and, in the process, allow the very foundations of that nation to be destroyed.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is against the law and deadly; just as ignorance of the law is no excuse, isn't voting while under the influence of alternative facts just as deadly?

Leslie Bell

Davenport

