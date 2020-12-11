Letter: Voting under the influence

The Secretary of the Smithsonian, Lonnie Bunch, has said, "There is nothing more powerful than a people, than a nation, steeped in its history." Unfortunately, the opposite is also true. An ignorant or ahistorical populace is vulnerable to being swayed by entertaining lies and, in the process, allow the very foundations of that nation to be destroyed.
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is against the law and deadly; just as ignorance of the law is no excuse, isn't voting while under the influence of alternative facts just as deadly?
Leslie Bell
Davenport
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!