Letter: Vouchers will starve the public schools

No sooner are the mid-terms over in Iowa, than Governor Reynolds is once again, trying to resurrect her School Vouchers bill. You know, the bill that says the Iowa taxpayers will all chip in to help the wealthy citizens pay tuition for their children’s private schools/ private academies. This drive of hers to legislate this into being is her way of showing the love to those who contributed heavily to the “Red Wave” this last election. Republicans are for the people all right … the people who make their candidacy successful. The “Red Wave” voters will be happy for this warm gesture from their Governor whose Legislature will continue to starve the public schools of rightful funds, as Republicans have done whenever in office, and fully intend to keep doing in order to insure their elections. We once boasted of our schools being in the top tier of the nation. That will not happen any time soon, as we have fallen to the mediocre and have lost the chops to brag about the quality of our schools. Who among us would choose to support such a ridiculous bill for the rich with our hard-earned money?! Surely, we can figure this one out!

Sherry Paul

Bettendorf

Letter: Thanks Hy-Vee

Letter: Thanks Hy-Vee

Would like to thank the folks at Bettendorf Hy-Vee for putting out the nice spread for us Veterans. It was delicious and greatly appreciated. 

